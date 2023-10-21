Six advances between Group A and C. First victory in the championship for Monopoli, Trento and Virtus Verona ok

Pietro Scognamiglio

21 October – MILAN

Six matches were played in this evening of Serie C advances, divided between Group A and Group C. Atalanta U23, Monopoli, Trento and Virtus Verona won.

round a

—

The big match at the Nereo Rocco ends without a goal, where Triestina returned to play – after the exile in Fontanafredda – hosting Vicenza (0-0): the result smiles more for the hosts, forced from the end of the first half with ten men for the expulsion of Vallocchia (protests on the second yellow card) but still capable of becoming dangerous even when outnumbered. For Aimo Diana’s Vicenza, only one point in the last three games. Trento, on the other hand, relaunched, overturning Pro Sesto (3-1), stopping a lack of victories that had lasted for over a month: guests ahead with Bruschi – who returned to score with a great goal in his first match as a starter post-injury -, then Pasquato’s entry regenerates Tedino’s team which scores with Attys, Frosinini and Petrovic. Atalanta U23 also found a full result, beating Legnago in Caravaggio (1-0) thanks to the winning counterattack completed by the returning Moustapha Cissè (the former Sudtirol player had not played since the first day due to physical problems). There was also joy for Virtus Verona, who beat Fiorenzuola (1-0, Casarotto on a penalty won by the debutant Ceter, ex Bari) and soared to 17 points, making Francesco Turrini’s debut on the Emilian bench bitter.

group c

—

Monopoli smiles, finding their first success in the championship, thus saving Tomei’s bench: in the 3-0 against Francavilla, a brace from Emanuele Santaniello (a striker who hadn’t scored for a year due to physical problems), a hat-trick from the spot from Starita. However, Picerno has not found success in four rounds and was caught at 1-1 by Messina: in the second half everything happened in 3′, with top scorer Murano scoring the ninth goal in as many games (Albadoro’s assist was decisive) and the equalizer from a penalty by the former Emmausso. In the final, both teams could have won it: Messina with the opportunity missed by Plescia, the Lucanians with the substitute Santarcangelo stopped in injury time by a great save from Fumagalli.

October 21 – 00:12

