We have all played a board game at least once in our lives, be it the simplest or the most complex. The less experienced might think that a board game can be replayed endlessly or, at most, as long as the desire to play it allows us to. The new title of Asmodee instead, it is part of a category of games where this “rule” is a little different: we are talking about Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the Old West.

However, let’s briefly explain how this specific category differs from classic board games: a game legacy it is a title that between one match and another, it does not “reset” progress that we did. In fact, with each new game, we will continue starting from the history of the progress achieved in the previous ones, such as possessions, game choices made and strategies undertaken, bringing the gaming experience to another level.

A long steel road

Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the Old West does not radically change the basis of its predecessor: in fact we will find ourselves again check a train company. The goal is to be able to build, through cards, a route from the East Coast towards the West Coast.

As already seen in other titles that have subsequently become legacy, one could easily think that the game has been overturned and that the mechanics have been modified to make room for others, but this version, also inserting new interesting rules (like adding regions as you progress through the game) doesn’t alter the truth at all anima di Ticket to Ride.

The entire session of Ticket To Ride Legacy: Legends of the Old West, is composed of 12 games which will accompany players to the West Coast, each lasting an average of 30/45 minutes. Subsequently, the game also offers a endgame which can be replayed endlessly, even if from that moment some interesting mechanics will no longer be usable.

What makes this product functional is in fact its being a little less complex than many other legacy titles, which is, to say the least, excellent for those players who are approaching this category of games for the first time. Don’t worry, because the game still winks at even the most brutal players.

Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the Old West is full of details and mechanics that will unlock slowly during your games, many times we will find ourselves with new game rules, functions and cards that will modify the gaming experience, making each game different from the othersome mechanics and rules will decay, however, so as to never overload players with a list that is too long.

Il The contents of the box And full-bodied and artistically refinedquality images, maps that will make up our railway and perfect containers for each of the 5 players who will compete to conquer the West. Inside the box we will find: 13 border boards, 280 carriages, 1 campaign box, 84 train cards, 33 tickets, 7 event cards, 6 newspaper cards, 77 postcards, 1 story deck, 5 company boxes, 8 border boxes, 1 the train conductor’s tool box and the rules of the game.

Ticket to Ride Legacy: Legends of the Old West masterfully dusts off one of the best board games of all timecan be purchased at the price of €110 and promises all those players (new and old) to have a decidedly interesting gaming experience.