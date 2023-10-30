Fs, a mountain of money to spend: here’s how

It could be argued that the State Railways they should focus on improving the rail network and services in Italy before expanding abroad. However, if we carefully examine the data and programs, we will see that these two initiatives may actually proceed in parallel in the coming years. Affari&Finanza reports it.

As regards the strengthening of the Italian railway network, which has recently shown its shortcomings, investments will be made 26 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). This figure represents the largest financing allocated to a single company within the RepowerEU initiative in Italy, and is entirely aimed at infrastructure investments. Furthermore, we must consider the 200 billion euros foreseen by the group’s strategic plan, which underlines the urgency of the necessary interventions. Given that European funding must be used according to very strict timetables to avoid the loss of funds, this highlights the need to implement these plans without delay.

At the same time, the State Railways is aiming for growth in foreign markets, with particular attention to Europe. It should be noted that the FS group is already a leader in the railway sector beyond the Alps. According to the industrial plan until 2032the group intends to increase turnover from international activities by 1.8 billion euros to 5 billion euros. This expansion is partly due to pressure from the European Union to liberalize rail services in order to promote competition between operators, which is seen as a means of improving the quality of services. In fact, the tender season for the offer of railway services has already begun, and participating is essential in order not to be left behind both from a technological and economic point of view.

Ferrovie dello Stato is currently the only operator present in the three countries that have introduced high-speed rail services: Italy, France and Spain. Additionally, they are looking to expand into Britain, although there are challenges related to the British government’s financial problems. At the same time, the FS is the second largest freight operator in Germany and has made significant acquisitions in the Netherlands, with an emphasis on intermodality and the adoption of low-emission solutions, in line with the energy transition.

All this led to an increase in the staff of the foreign subsidiaries of the State Railways, which it now exceeds the 11,000 units, representing over 13% of the total employees. To effectively manage these growing activities, a role of Chief Transformation Officer was established, filled by Carlo Palasciano, with previous experience in the Enel group. A new international division was created in 2022 to better manage overseas expansion.

Europe is finally investing significantly in the rail sector as the main means of transport to address the energy transition, due to its sustainability. This offers many opportunities for the State Railways, which can exploit the increasing openness of the markets. CThis includes the potential to export Italian railway technologies in other countries. The growth strategy is strongly focused on high speed, with investments planned in Germany, Spain, France and Great Britain. Furthermore, the State Railways seeks to further expand passenger and freight transport services and promote intermodality.

In summary, the State Railways is trying to improve the railway network in Italy and expand abroad, as they see significant opportunities both in strengthening of national infrastructures and international expansion.

Subscribe to the newsletter