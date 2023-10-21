The Argentine continues to fly at the top of the league’s top scorer rankings (11 goals in 9 matches), but the Frenchman is also finding “heavy” goals: his 1-0 against both Benfica and Toro

Andrea Ramazzotti

21 October – MILAN

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram are leading Inter with goals and assists. Together, adding the numbers for the championship alone, they have 14 goals and 6 winning passes (total 20): in Serie A there is no one better than them. In Europe, only Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Silas were better than the two Nerazzurri, with 17 goals and 4 assists (total 21). The other “illustrious” couples of the 5 main championships of the Old Continent, however, do not keep up with ThuLa: Lewandowski and Ferran Torres together add 8 goals and 3 assists, Mbappé and Kolo Muani have 10 goals and 3 assists, Bellingham and Joselu with 13 goals and 4 assists, the same as Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Salah and Nunez with 10 goals and 7 assists, Kane and Sané 14 goals and 4 assists. Those who feared that after the loss of Lukaku, Inter’s pair of forwards would no longer be able to compete with the big teams in Europe were wrong.

record higuain E IMMOBILE

It is clear that the Argentine Bull took the cover again today, scoring the eleventh goal in 9 days of Serie A. The current projection would take him over 40, an “unrealistic” figure. In reality, the former Racing player would also be content to “only” surpass the absolute record shared by Gonzalo Higuain and Ciro Immobile, both of whom reached 36 goals in 2015-16 and 2019-20 respectively. The Nerazzurri captain had a complicated match at the Olimpico Grande Torino, with few ideas because he was well controlled by Tameze, but in the second half he was the one who closed the match with a head/shoulder from Calhanoglu’s corner and a “spike” from Acerbi. A flash of a true bomber. Exactly like that of Thuram who found himself in the right place on Dumfries’ winning cross. Lilian’s son had not yet scored away with the Nerazzurri shirt and chose the best opportunity to do so: the match had become anything but simple and his 1-0, after the one scored in the Champions League at San Siro against Benfica freed the heads of his teammates, putting the challenge on the downhill side. And if, including Europe, Lautaro has 12 goals, Tikus has 4.

NUMBERS AND WORDS

Lautaro and Thuram have both been involved in a goal in at least seven different matches this season: in the five main European leagues only Mohamed Salah (eight) has done better than the two Nerazzurri. Toro, already tenth in the ranking of Nerazzurri scorers of all time (114 goals), has an increasingly closer look at Vieri (123) and Icardi (124). Will it reach them before the end of the year? He hopes so and Inzaghi, who guided Immobile in the year of 36 goals, also hopes so: “Lautaro works very well, he came back a day and a half ago with 14 hours of flight and the time difference to make up for. He’s lucky enough to play in a team that puts him in the best conditions” said the Piacenza coach. Lautaro instead entrusted his thoughts to Instagram where he wrote: “Very important victory today after the points lost at home. He continues to work intensely and in a positive way. #ForzaInter”

THAT COMPARISON WITH IBRA

Thuram instead spoke in front of the cameras and, regarding Cannavaro’s comparison between Marcus and Ibra, he candidly admitted: “I’m proud of the comparison because it’s nice to be compared to a great footballer like Ibra. I hope I can become like him”. Then on the victory against Toro: “Every away match in Serie A is complicated. We knew it would be tough here, but in the second half we scored three goals and earned the three points with merit. What did Inzaghi tell us at half-time? Suffering at home It’s normal for Torino because they are a very physical team. At the start of the second half we fixed two things in midfield and things went better.” Final on Dumfries’ assist: “He’s a great player and I thank him for the move. I get on very well with him and at Inter in general. I feel very comfortable here and I want to help the team in every match. This is a great club”.

October 21st – 9.48pm

