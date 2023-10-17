The most charismatic and famous of the British series café racers is preparing for its exit from production with a refined and hand-finished Final Edition. All the details

I must admit that when I read the title of Triumph’s press release my heart sank a little (but not so little). Read the wording Final Edition on the side of the Thruxton name it veiled my eyes with that melancholy that assails you when you know that perhaps you will no longer see an object that you have grown fond of and that in some way has been a reference for a long time. The Thruxton was and is a motorcycle that goes beyond being a motorcycle to rise to the role of defining a style, of a fetish. Here we could really use that term which is so inflated today that it has lost its meaning, i.e. icon. Personally I prefer to say that Thruxton is a diva and like every diva she is preparing for her last great appearance before retiring to private life. Let us therefore remain calm, because Triumph Thruxton is still here and is ready to celebrate its exit from the scene in an appropriately elegant and refined way with an exclusive version and destined to be a best collectible in the future and today something to enjoy on the road. High level performance and timeless charm have always been the seduction weapons of the English cafe racer.

Thruxton Final Edition, how is it made?



The FE is developed on the technical basis of the current RS therefore the sportiest of the Thruxtons with complete equipment and the result of years and years of development and continuous updates. What immediately catches the eye is the finish – which Triumph does not hesitate to define as impeccable – in the exclusive livrea Competition Greenthat green that has always characterized English racing cars. The golden threads are handmade and each motorbike bears the author’s signature.

Not only that, with every FE is released a certificate of authenticity bearing the unique chassis number of the motorcycle e signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor. An exclusive Final Edition engine emblem will also be supplied with each motorcycle, featuring a gold-finished frame and “Final Edition” logo.

If you noticed I used the adjective “exclusive” twice in the same paragraph and this translates into only one thing: a significant price, worthy of a collector’s motorbike. It will be available in spring 19.095 euro ex dealer. However, I am quite sure that its value will maintain itself very well over time so, if you are not in a hurry, we will talk about it again in 20 years.

Let us therefore summarize some of the highlights of the Final Edition:

1,200 cc Bonneville High Power (HP) engine: the most powerful version of the classic British parallel twin. Compliant with Euro 5 regulations and capable of producing 105 HP with 112 Nm of torque. Fully adjustable, sport-derived Showa USD “Big Piston” forks and twin Öhlins piggy-back rear shocks 17″ 32-spoke aluminum wheels fitted with Metzeler Racetec RR tires Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers Three riding modes: Road, Rain and Sport Analogue dual-dial instruments providing at-a-glance information, including ride mode setting, gear indicator, fuel level and odometer Full LED lighting, including distinctive daytime running lights with Triumph-branded bulb, and compact taillight USB charging port

Final Edition exclusive features include:

Competition Green metallic paint Contrast black side panels and fenders Gold tank trim and other details hand-crafted and signed by the Triumph Paint Shop artist Gold Heritage Triumph logo on tank Thruxton Final Edition branding Final Edition engine badge Certificate of authenticity