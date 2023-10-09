In conjunction with the Poznań Game Arena 2023the company Thrustmaster is excited to unveil its new multifunctional joystick designed for the “Agriculture” simulation: SimTask FarmStick. SimTask is the new Thrustmaster product range designed for simulation the control of agricultural and heavy machinery. Now it’s incredibly easy to put together a complete setup perfect for controlling heavy equipment and working the land, combined SimTask FarmStick con SimTask Steering Kit, as well as a Thrustmaster T128 or T248 wheel. Find more information on the official website here.

SimTask FarmStick is the first joystick designed for controlling agricultural and heavy machinery, developed based on the Thrustmaster’s know-how in flight simulation. With its 3 directional axes and i sensori magnetici HEART (HallEffect AccuRate Technology), you can precisely control forklifts, cranes and all other types of agricultural and construction machinery. Its 33 action buttons and controls located on the control interface and base are recognized directly via Plug & Play in Farming Simulator 22, allowing players to master all of the game’s machinery at hand and access a multitude of different actions within. thumb reach. The design of the stick was directly inspired by the interiors of modern tractors and high-end agricultural equipment, for greater immersion and realism. Its ambidextrous shape It also allows the use of two FarmStick units at the same time, for specific tasks, such as the use of forestry equipment. With 7 buttons, 2 rocker switches, 1 mini-stick and 1 wheel, the stick is a multifunctional device that allows you to control all types of machinery at your fingertips. The trigger allows you to switch between “Driving” and “Work” modes to access 6 additional actions.

SimTask FarmStick is available November 14, 2023 at the suggested retail price of £ 79,99 / $ 99,99 / € 89,99. Pre-orders are available from October 19th.