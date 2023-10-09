Suara.com – Tito Sumarsono became one of the most famous singers in the 1980s to 1990s. Now, the slick works of the musician, who is now 64 years old, are trying to be introduced by a newcomer singer named Andris.

Through the Nyo Music record label, Andris has just released a song by Tito Sumarsono entitled “If”. This song was also changed to suit contemporary music so that it sounds fresher.

As is known, Tito Sumarsono is known for his mellow pop songs. However, Andris tried to present this song with a different nuance, so that it would be more widely accepted in various circles.

To get a fresher musical feel, Andris also collaborated with a number of musicians in this song. They include Pajrin (rhodes and keyboard programming), Leonard “Nyo” Kristianto (synbass and MIDI programming), Nurul Susanto (acoustic guitar) Diki (guitar), Polina Faustova (cello), and Leonardo Zorzi (virtual strings orchestration).

The results were quite satisfying and received praise from the song owner. “Uncle Tito was actually happy and like to say it was fresher. When we demonstrated the arrangement we made, you could say it was younger, more contemporary and millennial,” said Andris.

Andris, whose real name is Andri Saeful Millah, is a singer full of experience. Before joining Nyo Music, this man who was born in Ciamis, Bandung was a singer who often performed from cafe to cafe. However, Andris’ meeting with Nyo Music occurred when he took part in the singing competition “Indonesian Artists and Musicians Association (Hapmi) West Java Pop Singer Contest 2022”. He was also named first winner until he finally met Tito Soemarsono.

“From Hapmi, I accidentally met Uncle Tito Soemarsono, who was also one of the jury members. I was introduced to music producer Leonard ‘Nyo’ Kristianto. And thank God, this year I was able to join Nyo Music and record the single ‘If’,” said Andris.

Meanwhile, Nyo herself has a number of reasons for accepting Andris to join her music label. Apart from having good vocals, Andris physically resembles foreign singer, Maher Zain.

“When I first saw a word, it was like Maher Zain, and the vocals sounded good, not fierce. In Indonesia, many people like vocals like Michael Bolton and also soft voices,” added Nyo.

