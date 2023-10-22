Were you also wondering why you didn’t see certain familiar faces in the latest Spider-Man installment? Find out which iconic characters were left out of the script!

Enough of mysteries and rumors, guys. Imagine for a moment that the spider hero party that was Spider-Man: No Way Home would have included more familiar faces. Yes, we are talking about characters as beloved as Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy and Aunt May of alternative universes. Can you imagine?

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, it already left us speechless to see Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield sharing the screen. Now it turns out that the screenwriters, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, in a fit of creative madness, also included legendary female characters in the initial drafts of the script. Then they chose to give them a director’s cut which, for some, may have been a mistake.

Sometimes in the world of cinema, less is more. This seems to be the mantra that McKenna and Sommers strictly followed when deciding that there were already too many cameos in the film. “The script was constantly changing, none of the actors could read a closed script,” they confessed in the book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.” The only significant female presence was relegated to Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and MJ, played by Zendaya.

Of rumors and ambiguous statements

Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst did everything they could to avoid the radar of the rumors. “I don’t know if I should say anything, but no, I’m not involved,” Stone said in an interview prior to the film’s release. Dunst also had to address speculation at the time. Both actresses, along with Sally Field, knew that something was happening, but did not confirm anything until their exclusion from the film became official.

Even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige claimed that it all came down to maintaining the essence of the plot. “When people see the movie, they will understand. “It was a big goal for all of us that Peter Parker’s last year in high school not be lost in the madness that came with his encounter with Doctor Strange,” stated Feige.

Comparison with other Spider-Man movies

We cannot forget how some of the wall-crawler’s previous films were filled with characters until they were almost bursting at the seams. I speak of Spider-Man 3 by Sam Raimi, who tried to balance Venom, Sandman and the new Green Goblin in a single film. And what do you say to me about The Amazing Spider-Man 2? Electro, Rhino, and the OsCorp intrigue stole Peter Parker’s thunder more than we would have liked.

Indeed, it seems that the scriptwriters of No Way Home They have gone to the school of past mistakes. When push came to shove, they decided to focus on what really matters: Peter’s story, his evolution, and the emotional connection with the viewer. In a movie with so many characters, it’s easy to get lost in the fandom and forget what makes Spider-Man special.

And of course, this leads us to wonder about the treasure chest that must be the writers’ room. What other crazy plans would they have for this and other MCU films? Surely there are ideas that we can’t even imagine! Without a doubt, having these iconic women, such as Mary Jane Watson, Aunt May and Gwen Stacy would have been a hat-trick. But sometimes, balance is the key. Overexposure of characters could have overshadowed the main plot and done a disservice to the emotional arc of our favorite heroes.

With all this in mind, it may be easier to appreciate the difficult decisions behind our favorite films. At the end of the day, there is an art to knowing when to say “enough is enough.” TRUE?