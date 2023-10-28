Since its issuance, The 50 peso bill with the axolotl design has been one of the favorites of all the people throughout Mexico.

This purple bill, which represents the ecosystem of rivers and lakes with axolotl and corn in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, was put into circulation on October 28, 2023, that is, It is celebrating two years since its launch.

If you have this famous ticket, below we will share with you the characteristics it must have to obtain a higher price when selling it.

3 characteristics that make your axolotl ticket more valuable

In addition to its distinctive details such as the touch-sensitive embossing, crescent folio, multicolor denomination and transparent window, this beautiful banknote has other factors that raise its price significantly.

1. Design or printing errors

The value of your ticket may increase if it has details such as stains or printing errors on its front or back. This as long as the error comes from the source and not later.

2. Serial number and its proximity to “1”

The series to which a banknote belongs also influences the value given to it. The AA series is one of the most coveted. However, as the serial number approaches “1”, the value of the note can increase significantly.

3. Palindrome numbers and continuous series

Another characteristic that increases the value of an axolotl bill is the presence of palindrome numbers, that is, those that read the same from left to right and vice versa (for example, 121 or 373).

Those bills that have consecutive or series numbers are also very valuable.

