Threatened with a bomb explosion on the train, a woman was shot by French police. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

PARIS – Police French has shot and wounded a woman who allegedly threatened to detonate an explosive device on a train in Paris. This was revealed by local authorities.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the woman was seriously injured after being hit by a single gunshot, adding the suspect had been taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

The woman, who was reportedly known to Paris authorities, was wearing a long abaya robe traditionally worn by Muslims, according to officials.

“Police officers took the right decision,” legal spokesman Axel Ronde told French media outlet BFMTV.

“This person was very determined to take action and considering this determination, my colleagues had no other choice, to avoid being hit by the explosion, other than neutralizing it by shooting him with a firearm,” he explained as quoted by RT, Wednesday (1/11/2023) .

BFMTV reported that the shooting occurred at the Bibliotheque Francois-Mitterrand Metro station in Paris at around 09.20 local time, about 50 minutes after the suspect was isolated by police. Several passengers on the train had alerted emergency services that the woman had made terrorist threats.

“No explosives were found at the scene,” BFMTV added.

Prosecutors stated that a police investigation had been opened to find out what the suspect allegedly said on the RER C suburban train, including taking witness statements.