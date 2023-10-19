Suara.com – Thousands of volunteers gathered around the Proclamation Monument, they wanted to escort the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md, who planned to register as participants in the 2024 Election with the General Election Commission (KPU).

Suara.com monitored the location, until 09.20 WIB, volunteers continued to arrive. The majority of them use public transportation and buses.

Meanwhile, the traffic flow in the area was observed to be quite dense because many public transportation carrying volunteers were parked on the side of the Proclamation Monument road. A number of ambulances are also on standby.

Meanwhile, to enter the Proclamation Monument, people are required to wear t-shirts with the Ganjar-Mahfud attribute.

“Which shirt (attribute) is this? “Use it first, sir, if not, you’re not allowed to enter,” said one of the officers, right in front of the Proclamation Gate, Thursday (19/10/2023).

It is scheduled that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar-Mahfud will register with the KPU as participants in the 2024 election, Thursday (19/10/2023).

The plan is that there will be a procession of supporters. There will be three meeting points before the journey to the KPU.

Masses from elements of the supporting political parties, volunteers and TPN will gather at the Proclamation Monument as the main gathering point.

Then Menteng Park and Lawang Park became gathering points for supporters. The mass is planned to attend around 09.00 WIB.

Meanwhile, for the Ganjar-Mahfud Candidate Candidates, the plan is to arrive at the Proclamation Monument at around 10.00 WIB.

Then the General Chairmen and Secretaries General of the supporting Political Parties gathered at Megawati Soekarnoputri’s residence, Jalan Teuku Umar 27, Menteng.

The General Chairmen and Secretaries General of the supporting Political Parties then went straight to the KPU, to welcome the arrival of Candidate Candidate Ganjar-Mahfud who was accompanied directly by volunteers.