Sound.Attack – The 2023 Glitter Festival which was held at the ICE BSD Tangerang Outdoor Parking Area, Banten, on Sunday (1/10) was lively. This event invited a number of top musicians such as NOAH, Yura Yunita, Tiara Andini, The Changcuters, JKT 48, Feel Koplo, Club Dangdut Racun, Lomba Magic, Okaay, KOTAK, Winky Wiryawan x MC Breew and others who also entertained the thousands of spectators who attended. .

On this occasion, bank bjb pampered its customers with various interesting programs, namely the opportunity to take part in the wheel of fortune by showing proof of transactions using Digi or DigiCash.

Then, customers also get a discount of IDR 50 thousand for purchasing tickets on the spot specifically using Digi or DigiCash. Customers are also entitled to get a fan at the bank bjb booth, with a minimum donation of IDR 13,373 using Digi or DigiCash.

In fact, bank bjb customers who want to watch do not need to queue to enter the area, just show their active Digi/DigiCash, they can enjoy bank bjb’s special fast line access.

Watching is also even more fun, because bank bjb customers can enjoy charging station facilities with a donation of IDR 13,373 using Digi or DigiCash. Also get a discount of IDR 10,000 with a minimum DigiCash balance top up of IDR 50,000.

Head of the Corporate Secretary Division of bank bjb, Widi Hartoto, said that the various promos presented by bank bjb at the 2023 Kerlap Kerlip Festival were a form of bank bjb’s support to advance the country’s music and entertainment industry.

“bank bjb always supports the music industry in Indonesia and provides convenience for customers through various attractive promotions,” said Widi.

bank bjb also supports the success of holding the Kerlap Kerlip Festival through a series of ticket promos and other benefits for visitors. Starting from giving concert ticket prizes by opening bank bjb savings, to food discounts and other facilities that make it easier for visitors while at the event venue.

Widi said that this support is also part of bank bjb’s commitment to provide digital financial services that are practical and easy for customers, as well as increasing bank bjb brand awareness, especially among the millennial generation.

“There are many benefits that new and existing customers can get when using the DIGI and DigiCash digital banking facilities by bank bjb. Saving at bank bjb has no less benefits, one of which is being able to get tickets to watch various concerts, including the Kerlap Kerlip Festival,” said Widi.

Diana, one of the millennial customers who attended the Kerlap Kerlip Festival, said she was happy because she managed to get tickets to the event. He admitted that he was very happy because he could watch various artists and musicians of his idols, such as JKT 48, live.

Diana also took advantage of the bank bjb promos that were valid during the event, including food and drink promos.

“Thank you bank bjb for giving lots of promos for millennial customers, DIGI or DigiCash by bank bjb really makes transactions easier,” said Diana.

Meanwhile, Rian, another bank bjb millennial customer, was also happy because he could get a discount when buying food and drink using DIGI and DigiCash by bank bjb. He was also happy because by just saving he could get tickets to the Kerlap Kerlip Festival.

“I’m really happy to be a bank bjb customer because you can heal while watching music concerts and still save. Moreover, you save more when buying food and drink because you use DIGI and DigiCash.

“Thank you very much bank bjb, hopefully there will be more events like the Kerlap Kerlip Festival and bank bjb will continue to provide support for other music concerts,” said Rian.