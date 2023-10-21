loading…

Thousands of people demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip after Friday prayers in front of the Capitol building. Twitter Photo/Screenshot @AMPalestine

WASHINGTON – Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the capital United States of America (USA), Washington, demands a ceasefire in Gaza Strip amidst ongoing Israeli attacks.

Organized by American Muslims for Palestine, the demonstrators, including women and children, gathered on the National Mall area facing the US Capitol Building.

The protesters, many wearing Palestinian shawls, or Keffiyeh, then performed Friday prayers led by prominent imam, Omar Suleiman.

After Friday prayers they then took action demanding that a ceasefire be implemented in the Gaza Strip.

Carrying Palestinian flags and banners with messages such as “We are witnessing genocide,” “End apartheid,” and “We stand with Palestine,” the protesters shouted slogans such as “Free, free Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.”

Meanwhile, two members of the US Congress addressed the crowd from a stage decorated with a large black banner that read: “Ceasefire.”

“We stand together, and you are not alone,” said Congressman Cori Bush while expressing his gratitude to the demonstrators as quoted from Anadolu, Saturday (21/10/2023).

He highlighted the introduction of the “Ceasefire Now Resolution” to Congress, emphasizing the call to end the violence.