The vans are a phenomenon in themselves. A few days ago we told how, given the uncontrolled expansion of SUV fever, vans had ended up becoming a refuge for families looking for a reliable and cheaper vehicle. It is not the only attraction. Those who need a practical car For their vacations, they also have a perfect vehicle in vans.

But the love for vans is something that transcends generations. A good example is the affection that Spain has for the famous Citroën C15, a vehicle that is considered almost indestructible and that social networks have recently resurrected to become a viral phenomenon.

But Spain is not an isolated case. If you thought our love for Citroën for the C15 was unique, we have bad news: in Japan they love the Renault Kangoo. And they have been remembering it for more than a decade with massive gatherings.

More than 2,000 Renault Kangoos at the foot of Mount Fuji

It was the year 2009 and from the West we looked at Japan just as strangely as we do now. Miyuki Hatoyama, who went on to become first lady, claimed that she had lived an extraterrestrial experience, including flying in a UFO. And although we were not aware, an equally strange phenomenon was beginning to take shape at the foot of Mount Fuji.

There, since that distant 2009, thousands of people have gathered to celebrate their love for the Renault Kangoo. At first, a few enthusiasts joined the rally. This year more than 2,000 vans and 5,000 attendees.













The event is already a classic among Japanese motor fans. Every year, the most enthusiasts of the French model meet in Yamanakako with their vans. An event that has grown so much that this year it was even inaugurated by Junpei Ogawa, president of Renault in Japan.

The event has even served on some occasions for the firm to present special editions exclusive to the Japanese market. In 2016, when the influx of vehicles was half what it is today, the French took the opportunity to announce the sale of a unique finish for the Japanese market, with colors inspired by the houses of the French Basque Country.

To understand the fever that exists for the vehicle, it is worth reading the Autozine chronicle of the latest edition. In it he explains that, just as happens on the opposite path, for the Japanese everything European They find it exotic and attractive. He also points out that the Renault Kangoo has triumphed for a purely practical reason. The market is broken between small kei cars and large, luxurious family cars. The French van reaches an intermediate market niche that is orphaned by other options.

Over the years, the annual gathering has gained weight. What began as a meeting of just a hundred van owners has become an unmissable event for the brand’s biggest fans who enjoy concerts, tuned vans, pet skill contests, sporting events and product markets. French.

Photos | Renault