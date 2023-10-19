The Western Electrical Builders Association (ACOEO) reported that more than 350 thousand homes were left without power after the passage of the Hurricane “Lidia” in Jalisco.

According to specialist estimates, there were more than 2 thousand kilometers of network that were affected in various municipalities of Jalisco.

Vallarta Port was one of the municipalities most affected with more than 600 kilometers of infrastructurebut damage was also reported in other municipalities such as Autlán de Navarro, Cihuatlán, Barra de Navidad, among others.

The main damage occurred on the coast where there were many inaccessible places, in the mountains and getting there was very complicated, which complicated entry for the rehabilitation crews.

Jorge Santoyo Jimenezpresident of the Board of Directors of the Association of Electrical Works Builders of the West, explained that the main damage was collapsed poles, downed distribution and distribution lines that affected more than 250 thousand homes.

“The damage that occurred from this hurricane was very great, it was devastating because they were left without power in homes, schools, hospitals, hotels and the problem is that the greatest damage is that they are populations with very low economic resources and suddenly it seems that they cannot It is a high impact on the economic side, but the real damage is the lack of energy to homes,” he commented.

The leader commented that at least 14 ACOEO associates participated in the restoration of electricity for 15 days.

“CFE has its crews, but in these emergency cases it relies on the construction companies that belong to the ACOEO,” he clarified.

The interviewee clarified that the rehabilitation was done in a record time of 72 hours.

“The contractors are prepared for the hurricane season, there are many contractors who have more than 20 years of experience and they already have everything very well coordinated, they have the tools and the expertise,” he concluded.

Electricon 2023 inaugurated at Expo Guadalajara

This morning the Twenty-Third Edition of the Electricon Congress at Expo Guadalajara.

This event brings together the main manufacturers of electrical material, builders of electrical work, service providers for this sector and officials from various government agencies such as the Federal Electricity Commission, the National Energy Control Center, the Energy Regulatory Commission , the Ministry of Energy, among others.

Jorge Santoyo Jiménez, president of the Board of Directors of the Association of Electrical Works Builders of the West, He explained that this event will present the most advanced materials and software and updated regulations.

At the event that will take place on October 18 to 20 Around 100 exhibitors participate and 1,200 participants from different states of the country are expected to attend.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions