It’s been a while since the debut of Detective Pikachu 2. If you are interested in the movie on the way and the game already available, here we bring interesting news, focused this time on the video game known as The Return.

Detective Pikachu regresa

After learning a few months ago that the film was in “active development,” we now have news about the video game. We were able to learn details in February 2022, and later the announcement of the sequel as Detective Pikachu: The Return by 49,99€. We also gave you our analysis and why it took so long to release the game. Don’t forget that The Return is now available.

Now, fans can finally find out how the great detective’s adventure continues and concludes in this sequel. However, there could be room for a spin-off in the future.

Hiroyuki Jinnai, managing director of Creatures Inc., has commented in an interview with Famitsu magazine about the future of the Detective Pikachu franchise. He didn’t rule out the possibility of a spin-off. “This concludes the story of Jinnai Tim, Pikachu and Harry. However, the entire staff also loves talking old Pikachu, so maybe there will be a different development from the main story,” he states.

The president of the Pokémon Company, Tsunekazu Ishihara, has expressed a similar sentiment, stating that a spin-off depends on fan response. “I can’t make any promises right now, but if Detective Pikachu Returns is well received and there is great demand, there is room for a spin-off.”

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You also have our complete coverage on the sequel at this link.

Via.