New information ensures that Marvel Studios is already preparing Thor 5 but director Taika Waititi will not repeat.

Would you like to see Thor 5 directed by Taika Waititi? According to the new information we have, that may not happen since everything indicates that the director of Ragnarok (2017) and Love and Thunder (2022) will not be able to finish his trilogy. Probably, because the fourth installment was not liked as much as the third despite the fact that it raised more than 760 million dollars.

Now Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman claims that Thor 5 is officially in development at Marvel Studios, but the film studio is currently looking for a new director to helm the film, meaning Taika Waititi won’t be returning.

The future of the character.

Regardless of what happens with Taika Waititi, the Thor 5 movie should show us several stories. Since on the one hand, they must continue the father-daughter relationship of the God of Thunder with Love, who was played by India Rose Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s daughter in reality. But also, Zeus (Russell Crowe) and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) will seek revenge for the defeat suffered by the leader of the gods of Omnipotence City.

Furthermore, we must not rule out that Thor returns to another of the great events they are preparing in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. How Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The second being the most likely, since they intend to bring together the best heroes and villains on a battlefield, so Chris Hemsworth’s character cannot be missing.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi continues with his career and will release The Worst Team in the World, which will hit theaters on December 27. In addition, she will also do Tower of Terror, Klara and the Sun and the series Time Bandits and Interior Chinatown. Without forgetting that he could be in charge of the adaptations of such legendary comics as Akira by Katsuhiro Ōtomo and The Incal by Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius.

So, we are waiting to find out more information about Thor 5, but in the meantime we can review all the installments of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with this link.

