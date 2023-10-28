The creations in Nintendo’s new game lead to some truly epic things.

Now you can take to the skies with a bomber.

The delivery of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been and continues to be a success on Nintendo Switch. The new installment that narrates the adventures of Link has reached a new level thanks to its incredible playability and the great freedom it offers when playing. Above all, what it offers if we are talking about creating everything that the player is capable of imagining, this resulted in a user creating a deadly ship.

In the Tears of the Kingdom game you can be able to create practically anything that comes to mind, that is why day after day you will be able to see incredible constructions that will leave you speechless. The Zelda community is really large and that means you can enjoy new things both inside and outside the game, whether with paintings, means of transportation or on this occasion, ships capable of destroying everything.

This is what this impressive weapon looks like in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Users not only create deadly things, but they also manage to completely illuminate caves that look like they were taken from a completely different game. However, On this occasion we do bring you something that will facilitate your fight against enemies. The person responsible for this has been the Reddit user Ultrababouin, so if you want to see the result, just below this paragraph we leave you the video so you can enjoy it.

My best gunship yet: unparalleled handling to dominate the skies!

byu/Ultrababouin inHyruleEngineering

As you have seen, This new construction allows you to take to the skies and defeat all enemies thanks to the bombing system it has. When we tell you that in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you can build practically anything that comes to mind, it’s for a reason. The only thing you need is an idea and of course, the materials to carry it out, that is why it is important to explore, advance in the story and defeat the game’s bosses.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has even witnessed a Pokémon battle, as could not be otherwise, also the work of a member of this incredible community. The Nintendo Switch game offers infinite possibilities and that is essential for people to have a really important affection for the title. In fact, for many people he is already one of the strong candidates to win this year’s GOTY, we will see how everything is resolved.

