The Legend of Zelda is one of the public’s most beloved and favorite sagas. And just like has conquered millions, It has also inspired others to create the best controllers for Nintendo Switch. Specifically this Zelda controller for Nintendo Switch You will fall in love with it if you are a fan of the franchise.

Inspired by Zelda’s Sheikah technology, the black and turquoise blue design of the device will fit perfectly with your standards as a fan of the franchise. It is officially available on Amazon and has a reduced price reduction right now.

Mando Pro Switch para Nintendo Switch (Firefly Switch Pro Controller Inalámbrico Bluetooth)

This Nintendo Switch controller is built in such a way that it emits a very characteristic light pattern. Is from the most interesting Nintendo themed controllers on Amazonand the truth is that it is one of the most unnoticed.

It has a total of 4.7/5 stars from a total of 72 ratings through the portal world sales leader. It is designed and distributed by PALPOW, hardware and electronics specialists. It also has the following characteristics:

Light pattern for more immersive gaming experience. Polychrome breathable LED with up to 7 colors that will change in the following order: turquoise, orange, blue, white, yellow, red, purple. It has 4 different lighting modes, and is compatible with all existing Nintendo Switch models. It also has adjustable and customizable back buttons. A motion sensor with turbo function to offer the most precise control possible in our gaming experience. In addition, the controller is especially adapted to have a plus when playing Tears of the Kingdom, since it comes with the built-in NFC function. Simply take the corresponding operation with valuable items which unlocks it. A much more immersive gaming experience that you cannot miss.

Mando Pro Nintendo Switch Firefly by PALPOW – €39.99