You can sit in a corner and sulk that the Cybertruck still hasn’t arrived, but you can also start doing something about it. Apparently the Chinese Xpeng was also tired of waiting and is now coming up with its own vehicle that looks suspiciously like the futuristic Tesla. Although this is officially a van, and not a pickup. The Chinese version also gets six wheels and a hybrid drivetrain.

You’re looking at the Xpeng Land Aircraft Carrier. Officially it is a product of Xpeng AeroHT, a separate branch of the Chinese car brand that deals with aviation. According to the brand, the vehicle draws inspiration from lunar landing vehicles and has a “cyber-mechanical aesthetic.” A case of ‘you can copy my homework, but make sure it doesn’t stand out’.

At the back of the Xpeng is a kind of life-size drone with six propellers that two people can fly in. In addition, there can also be four to five people in the car. The drone is fully electric and when it sits in the back of the Land Aircraft Carrier, it is charged by the car’s petrol engine.

Also a flying car

Whether the Xpeng Land Aircraft Carrier actually goes into production remains to be seen. The brand also unveiled the eVTOL Flying Car during the same presentation. This is an electric car where three arms with blades appear from the roof, allowing the car to take off. Handy in a traffic jam. Production plans for this flying car are also known.