A Far Cry 5 player manages to recreate Pallet Town with a realistic look.

Pallet Town is one of the most iconic locations in Pokémon

Pokémon is a franchise that has a great story behind, thus giving rise to the fact that during various generations and titles fans have been able to discover all kinds of places and towns. However, both for the most veterans and for the most newbies in the saga, there is no doubt that Pueblo Paleta is one of the best knownsince, after all, it is where the protagonist of the first generation began the journey at the same time that Ash in the anime has had several visits to this village due to being his native home.

This has led Pokémon fans to have him a special lovebeing that there have been quite a few recreations that we have been able to see over the years of Pallet Town, highlighting here the case of a player who has managed to recreate it in Animal Crossing New Horizons for Nintendo Switch along with others on the other hand. have made use of tools and graphic engines to show what this Kanto town would look like with 2.5D graphics.

Pokémon Let’s GO was the last time we saw Pallet Town in a main title of the franchise

Now, what we had not seen until now is that they had done a recreation using the Far Cry 5 level editorthus giving rise to the fact that the Reddit user known as mojoswoptops2020 has been able to recreate Pallet Town with these toolssharing his work in the Pokémon forum of the aforementioned social network while the result is simply amazing for its realistic appearance, although it does not mean that we can also see something more bleak:

It should be noted that Pallet Town is a place that has been visited several times in the games.being that both the first and second generation titles and their remakes always have it as a point of reference, the most recent case being that of Pokémon Let’s GO!in which we were able to see the updated version of the town for the first time in 3D graphics.

