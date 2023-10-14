Fan art suggests what Andrew Garfield would look like if his Spider-Man appeared in the next Spider-Verse movie.

Andrew Garfield starred in two Spider-Man movies

He Spider-Man interpreted by Andrew Garfield has joined the Spider-Verse in exciting fan art which suggests what it would be like for its animated adaptation. Andrew Garfield starred in two solo films as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man y The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The third installment did not arrive as the studio decided to cancel it in a surprising turn of events. After seven years of becoming Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield returned to the iconic role in Spider-Man: No Way Homeand his Spider-Man also appears as part of the cast of characters that are part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

El final de Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse laid the foundations of the great plot for its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales’ Spider-Man is trapped in another universe with a version of one of his best-known villains, Prowler, while Spot He came to Miles’ universe to kill his father. Gwen Stacy has assembled a team of Spider-Man scattered across the multiverse to save Milesy Spider-Man 2099You will undoubtedly do the same with your group.

After returning in Spider-Man: No Way HomeAndrew Garfield showed immense potential as the Spiderman. The actor already showed his enthusiasm for being able to return to the character Marvel and, since the star is willing to continue as Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield involved in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse could be a more than real possibility.

While is true that versions of Spider-Man of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appeared during a sequence of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse by using archive footage from his films. Thus, Garfield had more time to shine. His Spider-Man appeared as a large hologram for Miles to see that some deaths are always meant to happen. With the second film to feature live-action characters in Spider-Verse y Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will likely have an even much larger scope to conclude the animated trilogy.

