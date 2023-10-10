Baroness Thyssen plans to make changes in her life that would fully affect her inheritance, something that Alejandra Prat already advanced in the program. “I don’t know if she will be thinking about something that might interest her tomorrow,” said the model.

The Vanitatis portal has published that Carmen Cervera is maneuvering in Andorra to leave the distribution of her inheritance tied up, worried about the future of her great artistic and economic legacy.

At 80 years old, she is looking with her advisors for the best way to protect the integrity of her inheritance when she is gone.

The naturalization of girls in Andorra entails certain tax advantages, but we must wait until 2024 to make any decision in this regard.

“My daughters are Americans and they cannot change their nationality until they turn 18,” he said, adding that they will be the ones to make the decision.

This decision could have a negative impact on Borja Thyssen, especially given the bad relationship that mother and son have had for years. “Their relationship is colder than ever.”

Nacho Gay gives more details

Nacho Gay has assured that Baroness Thyssen’s inheritance is very large, and that she manages her own, which is what has to be distributed among the three children she has.

Now he is making moves to see if he will nationalize the daughters in Andorra, and this has consequences for the distribution. What will happen if everything is done there is that it will affect the percentage that Borja takes.

And if he did it in Switzerland, he would take 25%; in Spain 11%, but in Andorra it could be reduced to 8%.