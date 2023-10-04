loading…

Tessa Hansen-Smith suffers from the rare disease Aquagenic Urticaria or an allergy to water. Every time I shower or drink I get sick. Photo/Playground

WASHINGTON – A woman in the United States (US) suffered rare disease Aquagenic Urticaria or allergy to water. He always gets sick after bathing and drinking water.

This woman named Tessa Hansen-Smith (25) revealed her rare disease to ABC News, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

He developed an allergy to water when he was 8 years old. The allergies got worse over the years.

He played, swam and drank lots of water as a child, but after his rare disease took hold, symptoms began to appear.

Bathing or even drinking water causes itching and rashes on the skin.

Via Instagram, Hansen-Smith has shared more about her journey with Aquagenic Urticaria, including her hospitalization.

“I got out of the shower and there were huge welts on my skin, and my scalp was bleeding after the shower,” he told ABC News.

“So, the first thing we did was, ‘Okay, eliminate your shampoo, eliminate your conditioner, eliminate the soap that you use,'” explains Hansen-Smith.

Drinking water caused such a burning sensation in her throat and body that the 25-year-old claimed that she drank milk because the fat, protein and sugar in the milk helped the water molecules to “sneak past” her immune system.