A woman in Brazil discovered her lover was having an affair with her best friend thanks to the Google Street View service. Photo/JamPress

BRASILIA – A woman in Brazil has caught her boyfriend cheating on her with her best friend thanks to the help of Google Street View.

Juliana Lima, originally from Ceará state, took to TikTok to share the story last month, with her viral video having been viewed more than 9 million times.

Lima said he recently saw a Google car drive past his house taking photos for its Street View service.

Soon after, he decided to open the website to see which route the car took from his house.

However, while tracking the vehicle, Lima saw his girlfriend in a Street View photo riding a motorbike with a woman behind him.

“The people behind didn’t look like me, so I followed them,” said Lima in the viral video, as quoted by the New York Post, Sunday (8/10/2023).

“I caught my boyfriend cheating on Google Maps—I was devastated.”

Lima said he ultimately couldn’t see his girlfriend’s motorbike on Google Street View and was forced to navigate a series of side streets to find it.

“He went down the street where he used to take me,” he said, saying he eventually managed to re-locate his bike. “We always visit that little square.”

“At the time, I thought I was just being paranoid, that it couldn’t be him,” Lima continued.