The rise of artificial intelligence has brought with it a new international race, in which no power in the world wants to be left behind. As it could not be otherwise, the United States and China have been the first two countries to lead this technological revolution, investing real fortunes in its development.

And what happens with Europe? This is the big question that, little by little, the European Union itself is trying to answer through actions and measures that allow it to compete with other parts of the world when it comes to staying at the cutting edge of computing.

But the challenge, of course, is not simple. On the one hand, those responsible are forced to be part of the great commitment to this technology (still controversial from the point of view of many); On the other hand, the European Union is cautious (perhaps more than its competitors) when it comes to giving free rein to everything related to artificial intelligence.

It should not be forgotten that, no matter how much the majority of experts and scientists see the future of AI as an opportunity capable of improving people’s lives, it also There are many critical voices in this regard. Some prestigious researchers have even allowed themselves to approach practically apocalyptic theories, more typical of The Matrix or Terminator than the vision of their colleagues.

Europe is also betting on AI

Since last year 2021, the European Commission decided to launch two plans with which to confront the United States and China regarding the study and development of artificial intelligence: Horizon Europe and Digital Europe. both with an investment behind it that would be around 1,000 million euros.

A figure that may seem high, but that pales if you consider the 92 billion euros that were invested in AI around the world in 2022 alone. The situation, according to experts in the field, would be compensated through investments of private groups and thanks to the efforts made by the States themselves.

A good example of this could be the case of the UK-based company NexGen Cloud, which has already confirmed its intention to invest one billion dollars in the creation of an AI Super Cloud in Europe, with which to support companies specialized in this type of technology.

Despite everything, however, the European Union seems to show certain misgivings towards AI, which intends to closely monitor through new regulations. This, for its part, has not been viewed well by other territories, such as the United States.

The law to regulate AI of the European Union

Maintaining a balance is not always easy, even more so when it comes to a topic that is always free of controversy such as artificial intelligence. For that reason, the European Union seems determined to maintain investment in it, yes, but carrying out a regulatory framework in line with the challenge. A regulatory framework that also promises to be the first in the world specifically focused on AI.

Among other things, the Commission aims to establish different types of risk according to each type of artificial intelligence. For example, autonomous vehicles would pose a high risk, or anything that has a direct relationship with health of people.

Furthermore, the ultimate goal of the new law, which aims to be operational in the coming years, is to have considerable control over the development of any artificial intelligence, thus guaranteeing that no fundamental rights of anyone are violatednor is the privacy of citizens violated.

Of course, it never rains to everyone’s liking. For some, these measures are insufficient for the change in people’s lives that is coming in a few years (the leap that AI promises to make would be enormous); For others, however, these are pressures that can hinder competitiveness in this field. As always, only time will tell who is right.