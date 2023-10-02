“The water quality has improved in this area and that helps this dragonfly,” says ecologist Jacob van der Weele from Landschap Overijssel in the nature program Buitenkans. The Lonnekermeer is a nature reserve managed by Landschap Overijssel. It is an oasis of peace, even though it is sandwiched between Enschede, Oldenzaal and Hengelo. Many orchids, butterflies and dragonflies can be found here. The intensive heathland management in the Lonnekermeer ensures that this heathland remains open and thus the habitat of the heath blues is maintained.