Staatsbosbeheer carries out special mowing management in Dinkelland, which gives animals the opportunity to reproduce and hibernate in the grass. The land along the Dinkel between De Lutte and Losser is mowed in a nature-friendly manner. From the inside out, so that animals can escape safely when the tractor passes by. And not everything is mowed. “We deliberately leave areas standing, so that insects have the opportunity to lay eggs, birds can snack on the seeds and the area has much more biodiversity,” says ecologist Marcel Horsthuis. A typical Dutch flower blooms here, which is almost extinct. The stone carnation. “This vulnerable, pink plant does not grow in many places in the Netherlands. And it is characteristic of the Dinkel and the Vecht. Just like Yellow Bedstraw and the Mouse Ear, this plant likes poor soils. “To give these types of plants space, it is important that no forest is created, but that it is mowed frequently. “Otherwise everything will turn into forest and the habitat that belongs to these types of plants will disappear.”