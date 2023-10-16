“To create connections between the natural fields in and around the area, we cut down parts of forest. This creates more heathland and the areas connect to natural fields where there are many insects and birds.” Ine Nijveld from Staatsbosbeheer shows how this works at a place where felling took place five years ago. Jesse Schuitemaker of the Natuurmonumenten Association is enthusiastic about the natural fields that border the area. “We ask landowners around the nature reserve to participate by creating these types of fields. And as you can see, it is teeming with insects.”