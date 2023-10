In the ninth episode of the RTV Oost program Buitenkans, ranger Annemieke Ouwehand takes you to the Duivelshof. This is where the mushrooms pop out of the ground. But also truffles and spiny mushrooms, which you don’t see in many other places. You will see Opportunity on Tuesday, October 31 at 5:10 PM. The episode will be repeated several times the same day and on Sunday, November 5.