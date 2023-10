The Aamsveen is located below Enschede, on the border with Germany. “It can be very wet here in the winter months,” explains Jacob van der Weele, ecologist at Landschap Overijssel. “It is one of the former large raised bog areas of Overijssel.” Many special plants and animals live in the Natura 2000 area. “Like the viper and the tree frog. But we could also see the live-bearing lizard.”