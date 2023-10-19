A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has discovered a weapon that can successfully convert all 1-dice rolls into criticals; Although the most incredible thing is how easy it is to get.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Steam Deck and PS5 (soon on Xbox Series X|S) there is a arma very easy to get and it makes a roll of 1 with data in it CRPG it turns into one critical successful out of 20 easy.

The game world is huge and there are some memorable companions along with their very entertaining missions, but sometimes their battles and/or decisions can turn against us.

And for this as well as for the vast majority of decisions, spells, armor and weapons you have to use dice and when rolling many times we will get low rolls and not high ones.

As this whole situation can sometimes overwhelm us, a clever player has found a weapon that far surpasses certain legendary items.

This has the ability to change the course of the most complicated battles and the incredible thing is that it is surprisingly easy to find and obtain.

Since he decided to share his find through Reddit, we have brought it to you. Basically, it explains how a weapon from the game’s “Act 2” can turn data 1s into critical 20s.

Far and reddit

“Near the beginning of Act 2, you can purchase the Defense Ax from one of the merchants at the Last Light Inn,” the player first explained.

“This ax has the ability to reduce its enhancement bonus by 1 on the first attack made each round, in exchange for increasing the wielder’s AC until the start of their next turn.

Thus, an attack roll of 14 becomes 13 and an AC of 19 becomes 20.” The weapon itself has a traditional bonus and a negative one: “But what happens if you roll a 1 and reduce it? On critical successes and failures, no modifiers are added and the flat number is treated as an automatic one.”

Not even the mods of Avernus could have predicted such a decline

“And since there’s no zero on a d20, the counter rolls to 20 and goes from instant failure to success.” Which means if you fail critically, it will treat it as a natural 20.

Such a weapon seems like a glitch, so one user asked what happens if you roll a natural 20: “You still deal normal crit, even if it’s reduced to 19,” he said.

This weapon from Baldur’s Gate 3 can convert rolls of 1 to 20What will Larian think?