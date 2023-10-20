There are many sports watches, and some brands are the most sought after in the sector, especially Garmin. This does not mean that there are no alternatives and in fact other manufacturers add things that, at least for now, are not fully within the reach of the transatlantic sports measurement, which is why the Apple Watch is so popular among runners.

If what you want is a smart watch that is also good at measuring sports such as running, swimming, cycling or fitness, there is one that we have tested and that we lovethe Huawei Watch GT 4 that has only been on sale for a couple of months, but has an offer right now: it costs 249 euros and includes the FreeBuds SE 2 completely free.

These wireless headphones are valued at 50 eurosso the combo is not bad at all and is more than recommended for runners who like to listen to music, radio or podcasts while training, something that is obviously very common.

Refined watch with classic style in stainless steel from Huawei, with advanced health, sports and Huawei app ecosystem functions.

The price is the same in several colors and variants, although not in all of them. Amazon also sells this sports watch and headphones pack, although for almost 300 euros, well above what the company has right now. Huawei eStore, which also offers free shipping from Spain.

Today and especially as a result of this offer, this Watch GT 4 has become one of the best quality-price smartwatches on the market, and it does not seem that it will lose positions quickly in the short term.

Very top GPS and screen, with a great battery and only one setback

In the analysis of the Huawei Watch GT 4 there are many things that we loved, mainly the sports modes, which work very precisely by measuring heart rate in real time or GPS routes, competing head to head against the Apple Watch that They cost two or three times more, and we know this because we have compared them.

In addition, the screen is spectacular, round and with AMOLED panel that is perfectly visible in any circumstance, even in broad daylightand that helps a lot when you are doing sports outdoors.

Of course it is waterproof, and it couldn’t be any other way because it can be used for swimming in pools and open water, with SWOLF measurement to also be among the best watches for swimming.

Officially it has about two weeks of battery life, although obviously this is a figure taken without taking into account the energy consumption of the GPS, which is the component that always drains the battery the most. That said, even so it is a figure that far exceeds other top smartwatches.

If there is a drawback, it is that it does not have NFC for mobile payments, a fairly important problem in a country like Spain, where the use of mobile payment is already widespread.

