The Star Wars universe is full of the most diverse characters who have not stopped parading throughout the numerous films and television series that have been released during the more than 40 years that have passed since the beginning of the franchise. . This has left us with some very memorable heroes and villains, being Jabba the Hutt one of the most notable.

His first appearance was in 1983 in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, although over time he also made an appearance in the special edition of Episode IV: A New Hope and also in Episode I: The Phantom Menace. In fact, he was even on the verge of having his own film directed by Guillermo del Toro in which he was going to be the main protagonist, but the idea was finally discarded.

Despite everything, one of the aspects why Jabba is so striking is because of his large size and his resemblance to that of an alien slug with that body with which he crawls on the ground. Nowadays, digital effects could simply be used to represent it on screen, but in 1983 the production team He chose to directly use a puppet which was created by Stuart Freeborn, the same one who designed Yoda.

Due to its considerable dimensions, it is difficult to imagine that a single person could be able to control everything. And it turns out that it was actually a trio of puppeteers who were behind each and every one of Jabba’s movements. The three of them had to agree at all times because each one was assigned a part of the body.

Exactly The tasks were distributed as follows: one of them controlled the right arm and the mouth, another the left arm and the tongue and both the head and the rest of the body, while the third was the one in charge of the tail. In addition, they had the support of another person who moved the eyes with a radio frequency controller, another who was placed under the stage to blow the smoke expelled from the cigarette through a tube, and there was someone else who took care of the lungs.

In total there were six people those who were hired for everything related to Jabba’s movements, making even more surprising the enormous work that was behind this production and which of course goes completely unnoticed while you are watching the film. One more curiosity Return of the Jedi which is added to the strange name that was used so that its recording was safer and away from the watchful eye of fans.

