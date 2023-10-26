Night of laughter at El Hormiguero with two great actresses on the Spanish scene: Silvia Abril and Carmina Barrios have presented their new film, Alimañas, which premieres this October 27 in theaters.

The actresses have told what the film is about, why no one can miss it and a lot of anecdotes that they have experienced during the filming of the film. Furthermore, Silvia Abril told El Hormiguero that she was about to be fined in Barcelona for several issues related to the motorcycle, but she managed to avoid the sanction. What a story!

Carmina, however, has told a story that did not have such a good ending and that is that she had a problem with a neighbor and the electricity bill. The actress trusted her co-worker on the landing and gave her the receipt for a bill and the money, but she never paid it and they cut off her electricity.

Las Hormigas have surprised us with one of their most mythical sections, but one that we love. Two people have appeared on set and they had to guess if they were a couple or not. Will Carmina and Silvia have their sixth sense honed?

Collaborator Luis Piedrahita has been on the program taking advantage of the visit of the two actresses to show one of his most sensational magic tricks. Marron has closed the program with the most useful science of his: An anti-drowning swimsuit!