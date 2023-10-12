Lizard is one of the great guest villains for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Therefore, Insomniac Games has taken his design very seriously. The developer has told what the creative process was like to bring this character to life.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives on PS5 in a few days. On October 20, the long-awaited launch of the exclusive sequel from Insomniac Games will take place and Spider-Man fans are biting their nails.

Luckily and to make the wait more enjoyable, the developer is sharing details about the development and concepts behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. In a special article for PlayStation Blog, Insomniac Games has talked about Lizard.

One of the great villains of the game along with Venom wants to win over players with a truly terrifying design. Curt Connors will transform into this imposing Lizard, which has taken a lot of work for the developer.

Meeting the Lizard from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games wanted break up with that more human version of Lizard in which he was still wearing his lab coat. Jacinda Chew, senior art director of the game, defined this monstrous and scaly being:

“Our version of the Lizard is thinner, meaner, bigger and greener, in every way. He has no clothes and has lost all humanity. So, we can’t communicate with him. That’s a really big difference.”

The documentation work has been exhaustive. “We looked at a lot of lizard skin to investigate,” Chew said. “The thing about lizards in real life is that their skin is actually very dry.”

“Most people who looked at our Lizard at first said ‘it’s not slimy enough.’ “But I think it’s a nod to what people expect a lizard to look like: It has that lizard skin, but it’s actually much brighter than what you’d see on a real reptile.”

“We also put spikes on it. For design references, I tried to look at real-life lizards that looked a little more prehistoric, because some lizards can look fluffy and cute. She was looking at spikier, more snake-like, and more aggressive references. “We also wanted eyes that looked more like animal eyes.”

What do you think of the villain design for this sequel? Of course, Lizard is one of Spider-Man’s most unique villains and his primitive form can lead to some really different fights than those seen before.

The studio has been very active lately. It has already become clear that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be much more than Venom and Insomniac Games has made clear the true ambition of the game in narrative terms.