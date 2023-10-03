Although it is true that there are more and more procedures that we can carry out online, there are still many procedures that require presence in person to be processed. As Social Security becomes digitalized, these are becoming fewer and fewer. However, for many others, an appointment is essential for a large number of cases. But what can we do if we have a prior appointment to carry out any procedure and, in the end, we cannot attend? Can we cancel the appointment without a digital certificate?

In recent years, the digital certificate has made it considerably easier for us to carry out all types of procedures with Social Security. This tool has become an increasingly used way when we have to interact with this organization, avoiding the need to carry out any type of travel if the procedure can be carried out online. For those cases in which presence is essential, the Public Administration has been working by appointment for some time, avoiding queues and congestion that are not necessary.

However, there are many unforeseen events to which we are exposed that may force us to have to cancel or modify an appointment that we had already made. Although there is no problem in making these types of changes, the reality is that most routes require the use of the digital certificate. However, there is still hope for those who do not have a digital certificate, which has expired or who, for any reason, cannot use it at a given time.

Delete previous appointment with Social Security

If we want delete a previous appointment and we want to follow the usual route, We have to access this page, where we can consult all the information that is important to be able to carry out the following steps. In it, we can see, for example, that we need to fill out an electronic form and the next phases that we must go through if we have the relevant access.

Once we click on “Get access”, we can see how the website itself forces us to identify ourselves by some of the three common methods, as we can see in the following screenshot: Permanent Cl@ve, Cl@ve PIN or DNIe / Certificate.

At this point, if we do not have any of the above, we will not be able to continue moving forward. However, there is another route that is not as well known, but that allows us to skip this identification process and use other data to access, even if we do not have any identifier.

The page in question is the following and, in this case, we do have to manually enter several data: Choose between NIF or NIE, enter the number of the document we choose, the appointment locator, the prefix of the country and mobile phone number.

If all the data we have entered is correct, on the next page we can choose between the different appointments that we have registered and, then, cancel those that we will not be able to attend.

Is it possible to modify a previous appointment?

In many cases, when we cannot keep an appointment that we have previously scheduled, we are still interested in the service or procedure in question, so the question arises as to whether it is necessary to cancel or if we will be able to modify the appointment directly, without going through for the tedious process of canceling the one we have been awarded and choosing a new one.

In this case, it is worth knowing that such action is not contemplated. So the moment we carry out the cancellation, we will have to start from scratch with the entire process. So it is better for us to be very clear about whether or not we will be able to attend each prior appointment we get, since in certain procedures we may encounter several months of waiting.