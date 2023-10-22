A few years ago, professors Sebastian Leuzinger and Martin Bader were walking through a forest located west of Auckland, in New Zealand, when their attention was caught by a twisted, dark and woody shape emerging from the ground, between thick roots. As they approached, they found that it was a kauri stump, a coniferous tree typical of the island that can reach 50 meters in height.

Perhaps due to a storm, an illness or a chainsaw, only a chueca remained of that specimen, a severed trunk that barely protruded above Leuzinger’s knees. So far nothing strange. The surprising thing came when both colleagues realized that that piece of kauri without a single leaf and that clearly must have been cut off for years was still alive. How was it possible?

Walking through the forest. This is how Leuzinger and Bader, both professors at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and experts in botany and ecology, were when they came across the ill-fated kauri in a forest in New Zealand. Although the tree it belonged to had probably risen several meters in its heyday, all that remained was a sad stump devoid of branches and leaves. However, he was still there, alive. And there was nothing left of the rest of the trunk and everything indicated that the kauri had been broken for quite some time.

“It was strange because even though the stump had no foliage, it was alive,” explains Leuzinger. That observation could have been limited to that, a simple curiosity, but both scientists were so intrigued that they decided to investigate how it was possible and, above all, what caused such a phenomenon.

And how did they do it? Looking at the stump. And his or her environment. The researchers dedicated themselves to measuring the flow of water in both the mysterious stump and the rest of the kauri trees that surrounded it and discovered that a curious relationship existed between them. An inverse link, as biotechnologist Daniel Pellicer recently recalled in National Geographic: the rate of water flow in the stump seemed to decrease when the rate of sap flow in the rest of the trees increased, and vice versa.

“The trunk showed greatly reduced and reversed daily sap flow patterns compared to intact kauri. “The water potential of its trunk showed strong diurnal variation with daytime minima and nighttime maxima, coinciding with the maximum and minimum sap flow rates in the neighbors, respectively,” Leuzinger and Bader would later explain in an iScience.

“A close coupling”. The expression is from the AUT researchers themselves and captures well the relationship they identified between the stump and the surrounding kauri trees: a “close physiological and hydrological coupling.” The old trunk, severed and devoid of leaves, managed to stay alive by clinging to the roots of its neighbors and feeding on water and other resources. The phenomenon itself is not new. “The roots of many species fuse to form natural grafts that allow the exchange of water, carbon, mineral nutrients and microorganisms between individuals,” explain both experts.

What the data suggested is that the roots of the stump and its green companions were “grafted,” something that can occur when a tree recognizes that nearby tissue is similar enough to allow a transfer of resources. In the case of the severed trunk, of course, there is a special factor: what remains of it lacks branches and leaves. “It is different from how normal trees work. In this case the stump has to follow what the rest do or take advantage of the osmotic pressure to drive the flow of water,” the researchers point out.

But… And why? That’s the million dollar question. Root grafts are known among living trees of the same species, but the great unknown in the case of the Auckland kauri was different, as the AUT recalls: Why? What could lead the rest of the trees to maintain a severed trunk without leaves? “For the stump the advantages are obvious: it would be dead without the grafts because it has no tissue of its own,” explains Leuzinger: “But why would green trees keep their grandparent tree alive in the ground while it doesn’t seem to provide anything?”

What happens under the ground. That would be the key: under our feet. The researchers suggest that a possible explanation is that the root grafts were formed when the tree was still a green and complete specimen, with its branches and leaves. The ‘chain’ that is created between all the neighbors is a root system that allows the trees to reach more water and nutrients, so when one of them ends up cut off and can no longer provide carbohydrates – as happened with the old Okland kauri — his ‘discharge’ would go unnoticed by his colleagues.

It thus becomes a specimen that, explains the AUT, “continues its life on the back of the intact trees in the surroundings.” In an article published in 2021 in The Conversation Leuzinger and Bader even resorted to a more powerful image, that of “zombie trees.” Not everything would be perks, of course. The grafted roots, including those of the ill-fated kauri, would have another important advantage that the forest’s trees benefit from: they increase their stability on slopes.

Is it a unique case? No. Leuzinger and Bader recall that the phenomenon of “undead” stumps has been observed for almost two centuries and cases have been documented in New Jersey, British Columbia or the Sierra Nevada, among other places, but that does not mean that we understand them: ” The evolutionary and physiological processes that lead to its existence remain a mystery,” they acknowledge.

National Geopraphic points out that severed and live logs of various species have been recorded and in some cases surprising antiquities have been recorded. Specifically, he points out the case of a beech tree (Fagus sylvatica) that could have been split several centuries ago.

Does it show us anything else? Yes. And that is one of the most interesting conclusions that the old Auckland kauri leaves behind. In the words of both professors, it shows that forests act in a way as “superorganisms”, equipped with networks of connected roots for the exchange of water, carbon and nutrients in a tangle reminiscent of the supply networks of our cities.

“The fact that stumps still receive resources gives rise to the much broader idea that forests act and survive as a whole, similar to how a single bee or ant has no chance of surviving without its colony.” Such links would also have their counterpart, since they could facilitate the spread of diseases, but experts see this idea as a key opportunity to better understand forests. “It changes our perspective of forest ecosystems as superorganisms.”

