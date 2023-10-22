With teleworking very present, there are many people who need internet wherever they go to be able to work on site. And since not everyone knows how to share data from their mobile phone to their computer, there are other solutions such as a 4G router. This TP-Link TL-MR100 is Amazon’s best seller for 49.99 euros.

TP-Link TL-MR100, 4G LTE Router (Cat 4), Router 3G/4G velocidad hasta 300Mpbs, MicroSim, Ethernet LAN / WAN port, antena desmontable, Plug&Play

Buy the TP-Link TL-MR100 4G router at the best price

With a regular price of 49.99 euros, something quite affordable, it is the best-selling model with the “Amazon Option” tag in the ‘Routers’ categorywith a rating of 4.2 out of 5 starsRemember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial.

A strong and stable WiFi connection is important for gaming, streaming series, or even for work if done from multiple locations. This TP-Link 4G router has a integrated 3G/4G LTE modem to share signal with up to 32 devices.

Works with WiFi 5 and with a rate of maximum speed 300 Mbps, although you can also connect an Ethernet cable with its WAN and LAN ports. Obviously, it integrates a micro SIM slot to have that internet outside the home.

Most positive comment

Router, good value for money. By Javier, with 4 stars.

Router used in a second home on weekends, it has good Wi-Fi coverage range and with the mobile application it is controlled very well.

For the price it is very good, it is worth it.

Most critical comment

It works, but the Wifi is not enough. By Gerardo, with 3 stars.

The router works perfectly, and the fact that it is the TPLINK brand means that it is a very polished product (it works with the application that is used to control the rest of the brand’s products, it is very easy to use…).

However, I have decided to return it. And I think it was my fault.

The modem part of the router (the 4G radio) is of very good quality, reaching speeds comparable to those reached by my mobile phone when I measured it connected via Ethernet to the computer.

But both the processor and the WIFI radio (which belongs to generation N, today known as WiFi4), clearly show their age, and by that I mean, that they provide a very poor connection for the uses I intended. give it (provide internet to my second home, which includes a SmartTV for streaming, and cover a space of about 90m2).

The problem I found was that the connection speed with the TV is occasionally insufficient to be able to watch a normal series in HD (I mean, most of the time it works, but if other devices that require using data are connected, it starts to cut off) . In addition, the range of the network is insufficient for the signal to reach all rooms without problems.

These are all expected and perhaps known problems with WiFi4, and have been resolved with standards 5 and 6. I insist that perhaps it was my fault, and surely in 2010 my rating for this product would have been 5 stars, but today , I think it is not justifiable to sell products with such outdated technology (although it is true that the price is very attractive).

What I did was exchange it for this product with WiFi5 from a much less well-known brand and although the interface is less polished and it does not have its own application, for a comparable price it solves all the problems I am talking about by having the most modern WiFi chip.

In short, the product works, but it is showing its age, and today and for a comparable price, you can get products with more modern technology and clearly superior performance. TPLink has a model with WiFi5 (AC1200), but it costs twice as much as this model. I believe that today, this product cannot realistically fulfill the function of providing an apartment with internet, even with moderate usage expectations, unless the intention is to use streaming and/or it is a very large apartment. smaller.

