A Portuguese town hidden behind the mountains called Covas do Barroso is currently facing a great dilemma and is fighting to avoid plans to build an open-pit lithium mine that threatens to disrupt its way of life.

Lithium, considered of real importance for the production of electric car batteries and an essential component in the transition towards green energy in Europe, is the focus of this controversy. The mining company behind the project defends how important it is, while the inhabitants of this town maintain that the risks to their community do not justify the economic benefit.

The project, called the Barroso Lithium Project, seeks to extract enough lithium to power 500,000 electric car batteries per year over a 14-year period. The problem is that three quarters of the mine depends on access to lithium deposits located in areas that are mostly owned by this small town.

Aida Fernandes, a rancher, is the president of Los Baldios, the communal land association that rejected the offer of the international mining company Savannah Resource, according to the BBC, to rent these lands, currently used for forestry and grazing.

Getty

A fight that remains far from being resolved

The truth is that the resistance to this plan is not just a few and has been supported by a large part of the community, and Aida declares that “there is no one who is in favor” in the meetings that have previously been held.

Even with some modifications that have been proposed for the project, The general perception is that the mine would be detrimental to both the community and the environment..

The problem becomes even more complicated, since If an agreement is not reached, the Portuguese government is the one that will have the option of expropriating the land. However, many remain firm in their refusal to sell their land, arguing that financial compensation cannot replace the loss of their livelihoods and access to these areas.

Portugal’s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate, Ana Fontoura Gouveia, supports the Barroso mine and further lithium exploitation in Portugal. He says the mine will bring new jobs and funding and legal action, he says, is simply part of the democratic process..

“I see it as a case of best practice and we are keen to demonstrate that mining can be done in Europe in the 21st century to the highest standards and for the benefit of local populations,” he explains. Of course, The current situation of Covas do Barroso is far from being favorable for the population.

Greenbushes lithium mine, Australia. Source:Getty.

Getty

So what decision should this town make? What is the solution?

It certainly appears that the solution to the dispute in Covas do Barroso lies in a mixed approach that clearly combines the needs of the community with the strategic importance of lithium in the transition to green energy in Europe.

It is undeniable to affirm that for the country it is great news, a clear source of income and a strategic positioning of Portugal in Europe, but It is clear that a dialogue must be promoted between the mining company, residents and authorities to resolve these concerns and ensure that negative impacts do not exist or are minimal..

There is no doubt that alternatives must be explored that allow the community to continue maintaining its traditional lifestyle, such as promoting agriculture or even promoting rural tourism. The solution is not simple and it surely will not have a happy ending for this town, but it is necessary that the livestock tradition of these areas be preserved.