Space tourism wants to take off in 2024. And fortunately it will not do so in the very polluting space rockets, but in capsules that rise with a balloon into space, with a zero carbon footprint. Ships that will be equipped with the space toilet with the best views on Earth.

The company Space Perspective has been preparing its proposal for a balloon trip to space for rich tourists for several years. Each ticket costs $125,000, and already has more than 1,600 reservations. If all goes well, these trips will begin in 2024. Here you can see a video of what they will be like:

The Neptune capsule will rise to a height of 30 kilometers, thanks to a huge balloon. You don’t reach space or zero gravity, but you do get incredible views of the planet.

A toilet 30 kilometers high

Planes ascend to a maximum height of 12 kilometers, so these Space Perspective aerospace balloons will rise almost three times higher.

At 30 kilometers high you can see the curvature of the Earthyou can see deep space, and you get a perspective of the planet’s surface that exceeds 700 kilometers away.

They are unique views, which the lucky passengers will be able to enjoy for two hours. The entire trip, including the ascent and descent to a boat at sea, will take about 6 hours.

During the two hours at 30 kilometers altitude, passengers will enjoy a luxury mealand they will be able to send photos and videos live, since the Neptune capsule has WiFi.

They will also have the privilege of use the toilet with the best views on the planet, which you can see in the opening photo of the news. It is within what Space Perspective calls space spawhich includes a bathtub so you can take a relaxing bath while enjoying the incredible views:

Space Perspective

In a world where there are more and more wars, chaos, and media noise, contemplating the Earth from space changes your life.

This is what is called the Perspective Effect. The famous actor William Shatner experienced it firsthand recently, when he traveled to space on a Blue Origin ship.

From space, borders fade and we realize that we all live in the same place, a unique and wonderful planet facing the desolate void of space. Human problems generated by politicians are seen in a very different way.

If you have $125,000, next year you can enjoy a space toilet 30 kilometers high, overlooking the Earth. Don’t even think about turning on your phone to see WhatsApp messages. Although, if you want, you can do it…