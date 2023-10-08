Although Apple’s iPads are obviously the rival to beat in the tablet market, there is an entire segment that represents an important part of total sales, that of tablets. cheap tablets with Android for those who cannot afford to pay 500 euros for onenot even the 400 euros that the Xiaomi Pad 6 costs and they are looking for other options.

To respond to this demand, there is a brand of Chinese origin that is much better known than others and that has several high-quality tablets for sale in Spain. It’s Teclast, and its latest creation to land in the West is the T50, which Amazon leaves with a discount coupon for only 179.99 euros, which is not bad at all.

It is not because despite being quite affordable, it is very powerful and has little to envy other much more expensive models, with 16GB of RAM, a good processor and a large screen.

This tablet with Android 13 has a 2K screen, 16GB of RAM and UNISOC Tiger T616 processor, everything you need for great performance.

It is a tablet that Looking at the technical characteristics you can make Android 13 work very fluidly with all its applicationseven with some more or less heavy ones, such as games, Microsoft Teams or Zoom, if you are thinking of it as a tablet for students.

The size of the screen, 11 inches, combines with an excellent 2K resolution that makes it a good option for watching videos of all kinds, both movies and series, and even for playing games, something that is already possible with Game Pass Ultimate in the cloud, games not on Android but on PC and Xbox.

As a low-cost alternative, it is a good option and the specifications sheet does not leave much room for doubt: it is not a device that is going to work slowly, as is usually the case with most Chinese tablets under 200 euros.

Furthermore, and this is important, it is Amazon who makes the shipment, so in just a few days you will have your purchase at home and without paying a cent more, with the guarantee that the store grants for all products sold through it. .

Amazon’s offer – coupon through – is so good that it even exceeds the price that this same tablet has on AliExpress, which at the moment continues to far exceed 200 euros, and the shipping is not from Spain as it happens on Amazon.

