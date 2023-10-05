Today we come to talk to you about Suika Game, the new viral sensation, as well as a very cheap and addictive game. From time to time it happens that a game goes viral on social networks overnight. It happened with him Flappy Bird, with Fall Guys, with Among Us, among others. Now, she has passed with a game starring cute fruits which, unexpectedly, is in turn an extremely addictive challenge.

The melon game conquers Japan

Suika Gamealso know as Watermelon Game, is the new viral sensation among streamers in Japan. This is an exclusive game from the eShop. Nintendo Switchwhich has a price of 240 yen (a little less than 2 euros in exchange), which makes it extremely accessible. Was released in 2021, but now it has exploded in popularity, for some reason. If you want to know how you can buy the game from another country, we have a guide about it. Of course, to get funds for it, you will have to have a Japanese card or buy credit in yen through third-party pages.

The objective of Suika Game It is dropping fruits to the bottom of a glass container. Yeah two identical fruits come into contact, they become a larger, different fruit. Although the game only ends when the container is full, the viral challenge is to get the melon that gives the game its name, a task that requires luck and a lot of skill. Although it is a fairly simple title, it also has a ranking system so you can compete with your friends or people from all over the world.

If you want to take a look at how is the gameyou can do it through various Japanese direct channels, like this one:

