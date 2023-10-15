The compact car, inspired by Ikea furniture, that is efficient, durable, cheap and that you will not be able to assemble or disassemble yourself.

We all know the Swedish company Ikea, which sells all types of compact, efficient, low-priced furniture that can be easily assembled by the user at home.

But perhaps no one had tried it before, and another Swedish company, specifically Luvly, dedicated to the automotive industry, has thought of a compact car, inspired by furniture from Ikea.

Stockholm-based startup Luvly has already created its first lightweight microcar, which is capable of reducing carbon emissions associated with transportation, a car that seems to be sold disassembled and that you will not be able to assemble.

Basically, because even if they sell the car disassembled, it will first have to be completely assembled in a factory so that it has a circulation license.

Luvly

It is a vehicle that weighs less than 450 kilos, that is, less than a quarter of the weight of an average modern car. Has a range of 100 km and a maximum speed of 90 km/h.

In fact, they admit that to create this vehicle they spent time at Ikea, thus offering “good quality and a very beautiful, cheap and efficient design for everyone.”

However, they have to face a problem, and that is that these types of microcars are usually quite unsafe: “For light vehicles to compete with cars and, hopefully, surpass them, they must be safe. People will not accept that you go from driving an SUV to driving a scooter with a shell,” they say.

To solve this, Formula 1 cars have been inspired, which are built with a light but very resistant chassis.

However, the vehicle frame has a sandwich structure with an aluminum layer padded on both sides with lightweight plastic foam.

They comment that if this coach crashes, the force would be absorbed by the padding and protect the driver.

On the other hand, it is a vehicle that has two 16 kilo rechargeable batteries, which can be exchanged for another set so that the car is always charged.

At the moment they are testing the prototype, but they hope to launch the vehicle next year at an approximate price of 10,000 euros.

They also plan to license their patented compact car structure to other automakers to create their own versions.