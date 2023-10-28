If you have ever wondered if your computer or mobile could be faster, the answer is yes. And by a lot. A team of chemists at Columbia University has made a discovery that could lead the speed of our devices to the next level.

To understand this discovery, imagine the fastest highway you know. Now, imagine that instead of cars, it is data that circulates through it at dizzying speed, without any type of obstacle. Well, this is the promise of a new superatomic semiconductor material called Re6Se8Cl2. The problem is the same as always: it would be terribly expensive.

The reality is that today we do not have highways, but rather roads without asphalt and full of stones. Current semiconductors have certain limitations due to quantum particles that act as little bumps on our road. These roughnesses cause energy to be lost in the form of heat and there is a speed limit in the transfer of information.

Re6Se8Cl2, on the other hand, does not suffer from these problems. In the words of Milan Delor, professor of chemistry at Columbia, “In terms of energy transport, Re6Se8Cl2 is the best semiconductor we know of, at least so far.”

What does this mean? That Energy and information could move at speeds six orders of magnitude faster than current gigahertz devices, and all at room temperature. That is, between 100 and 1000 times faster than a silicon chip.

A road that absorbs potholes and is always smooth thanks to superatoms

You may be wondering, how is this possible? Well, instead of dealing with those pesky bumps, Re6Se8Cl2 has the ability to fuse with them, creating what are called “exciton-polarons.” As if the road absorbs any bumps and becomes smooth autonomously.

This discovery arose in Xavier Roy’s laboratory, where they create superatoms, which are groups of atoms that act as one. Delor and his team are interested in controlling and manipulating the energy through them.

The new semiconductor is terribly expensive

However, there is a small drawback: Re6Se8Cl2 is composed of rhenium, one of the rarest and most expensive elements on earthso we’re unlikely to see it in commercial products anytime soon.

But the investigation has opened the door to the search for others superatomic semiconductors that can beat this speed record. Finally, the question is: Are we at the gates of a new technological era? Only time will tell.