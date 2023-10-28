The discoveries and modifications that Starfield users make are increasingly surprising.

Hands up or my cluster bombs will fall on you.

Starfield was one of the most anticipated games for Xbox and PC players. In fact, thanks to the Bethesda title, Microsoft has reported a record in profits for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The reason for the success is simple, its story, its gameplay and above all, the freedom that the game offers when creating ships or modifying your weapons to make them truly deadly.

On this occasion we are faced with that second case, A player has modified a shotgun to turn it into a type of mortar that uses cluster bombs, a real madness that allows you to clean any area of ​​the map, regardless of the number of enemies present. If you want to see the result, we recommend that you stay with us, because a little further down you will have a spectacular video so you can see what it is capable of.

This is how incredible the modification of this powerful weapon is

This incredible weapon upgrade has been shown off by Reddit user iSwearSheWas56. The only thing you need is to have the Coachman double barrel shotgun and level three for weapon modification. That, added to the shotgun damage improvements, makes this player capable of creating real chaos in any area of ​​Starfield, he could even destroy cities if he wanted to, come on, a real space pirate.

As you have seen, the hell it unleashes on enemies is more than obvious. However, you have to keep one thing in mind… The video you have seen just above these lines takes place in a large open space, Imagine what this shotgun is capable of if you use it inside any warehouse, warehouse or facility. The enemies would not last at all and everything would be torn to pieces, with great power comes great responsibility. Although imagine pairing this shotgun with the Imperial Destroyer this player created… The universe would be yours.

Despite having been on the market for some time, Starfield continues to offer new details that are truly surprising community members, something logical considering the great universe it offers and the multiple playable options that you can enjoy. If you have not tried it yet, we remind you that it is also available on Xbox Game Pass, so if you are part of the service you will not have to pay absolutely anything to play this incredible wonder.

