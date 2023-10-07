The freedom that Starfield offers is immense, especially if we talk about creating spaceships.

This pirate ship is now available in Starfield.

For almost a month now, players have been able to enjoy exploring the wide world that Starfield offers, well, more than world, universe. The Bethesda game was one of the most anticipated deliveries and as we have been able to see in the numbers of its launch, that has been noticeable. The game surpassed ten million players in just two weeks, a figure that has shown how much players liked the title.

In part, this success is due to its story and gameplay, but above all to the incredible freedom it offers to do practically anything you want. From buying a house, spending hours exploring without doing any mission or designing spaceships without any type of restriction. On this occasion we bring you that, a new ship model that is going around the world, more than a ship, a boat. Although it is not the first of this style, Yes, it is the first to offer a pirate ship.

Space pirates already have their flagship in Starfield

This creation has been possible thanks to Reddit user knaivey. In the selection of photos that he has left in the forum you can see how good this ship looks, of course it has a mast, sails and everything necessary for a ship to function in outer space. Yeah, that includes cannons and space weapons to destroy other enemy ships or board them like any self-respecting pirate.

Yerr! Presenting the Picanha.

byu/knaivey inStarfield

As you have been able to see, the final result has been magnificent. In fact, this creation is not the only one that this user has shown to the community, so if you liked it and want to see what other designs are available, Don’t hesitate to take a look at his Reddit profile. As we have told you, Starfield has practically infinite freedom and the designs that can be created with the ships are spectacular.

Starfield came out last day September 6 and is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Of course it can also be played thanks to the Xbox Game Pass service. So now you know, don’t miss the opportunity to delve into the vast universe it offers, explore the thousand planets that are available and see if you can find one that is surrounded by water. Of course, the player who achieved it took 180 hours of games, so reserve a little time.

