A mod that all users who want to have the true classic experience of Bethesda games will want.

In Starfield you can loot enemies, but you can’t literally strip them naked by stealing their clothes.

Join the conversation

Starfield is a large game, in which the lack of content cannot be one of the problems to point out, and as we told you in our analysis: “It offers us unlimited exploration on endless planets.” This of course is something that Bethesda has already accustomed us to, and it is not for nothing that it is considered responsible for having offered us some of the best RPGs in history. Many users on social networks They have pointed out that this new game was “a Fallout from space”but the truth is that this couldn’t be further from the truth.

As those fans of this American studio will know, there are many new mechanics in Starfield, at the same time that this special epic does not have many mechanics that we see in the post-apocalyptic franchise. We could talk about an endless number of them, but Today we will stop to mention the system of stealing deceased NPCs.

You can even take off their clothes

In Bethesda’s previous games, namely Fallout 4 and Skyrim, as well as the two MMORPGs in these franchises, They had a very curious detail. When you decided to rob an enemy you could get everything from them, including their clothes, which made them naked. This is not the case in Starfield, and although it is a very small detail that does not really add anything of value to the playable experience of this title, a user has gone to the trouble of developing a mod to change this.

You can download this for free at Nexus Mods, and we can even see how it behaves in the following video.

Many of you will call this “nonsense.”and the truth is that we cannot tell you that you are not right, but we can also understand users who simply want to have the same classic experience of Bethesda games, even going to the extremes of needing to be able to steal the characters’ clothes , and not only that, but They also end up naked when the theft is completed..

As we have said, you can only do this in the PC version, since it is an external mod. Even so, it is likely that when the long-awaited native support for mods arrives in Starfield we will be able to include this feature also in the Xbox Series X|S version.

Join the conversation