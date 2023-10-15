Which has ended up causing laughter from many users on Reddit.

Sarah is one of the main companions in the game, as well as one of the first ones you encounter.

Starfield has been one of the big releases of 2023, something logical if we take into account all its precedents. We are facing the new one from Bethesda, a renowned studio that has given us some of the best RPGs in history, and also in this case they were approaching a new IP after nearly two decades of drought in this regard, a time in which we They have given away gems like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Now with the arrival of this new installment it has managed to convince many thanks to the possibilities it offers, but as happens with the massive titles of this team, we have also found the most curious bugs, although In this case, most of them are more funny than frustrating..

This is precisely the case of the bug that we will talk about today. A Reddit user has made the following post, which has achieved some relevance on this platformand we can see how Sarah, one of the first companions we meet in this space epic, performs certain actions that make it seem like something out of a Super Mario game.

Sarah really just went all Super Mario on her

We assume this is made so that it can jump over obstacles and Don’t get caught in ridiculous situations, but the truth is that in this case it has been especially exaggerated. As you can see, for no apparent reason this character decides that the best way to advance is to jump over the table in front of him in an exaggerated manner, something that would even be logical if the user were behind it, but this is not the case.

In Starfield we can find numerous funny bugs

Bethesda has always been known for not polishing its games particularly well, and being massive titles, they also had bugs in every corner. This was seen especially well in the case of Fallout 76, the MMORPG of this renowned franchise. In this case we can say that Starfield is much more polished, in addition to the fact that the bugs we can find are usually funny, instead of affecting the general user experience.

Even so, if you find bugs that could break your experience, or that They even got you to abandon your adventuresdon’t forget to comment on it through your social networks or even report it directly to Bethesda, so that they can be aware of it and fix them as soon as possible.

