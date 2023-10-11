In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The SanDisk Extreme Portable 2 TB NVMe SSD is presented as the perfect solution for those who don’t want to wait another second. And on Prime Day in October it has a 75% discount.

The life of a gamer or content creator usually requires a constant coming and going of files, and for this, speed and security in storage are vital. A good SSD not only ensures shorter loading times in games, but also facilitates smooth and efficient access to your files when you are editing or transferring data.

If you are one of those who always carry their projects on their back, this October Prime Day offer is difficult to ignore: the portable NVMe SSD SanDisk Extreme Portable de 2 TBwith a 75% discount which puts it at only 134.99 euros.

SanDisk Extreme Portable de 2 TB

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2 TB: power and capacity in the palm of your hand

Imagine that all your games, all your projects and all your files travel with you, on a device that fits in the palm of your handand that also offers you breakneck speeds: this is the 2 TB SanDisk Extreme Portable.

What does it really offer you? We are talking about a portable NVMe SSD with USB-C connectivity. Translated into the language of speed, that translates into Read speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s. Say goodbye to those tedious minutes waiting for your game or video to load!

accompanies you everywhere

And if you’re someone who lives on the go or just a little clumsy (no judgment here!), you’ll be happy to know that this SSD comes with protection against drops of up to three meters forks water and dust resistant (protection grade IP65). Yes, it can handle almost everything!

Additionally, with travelers and adventurers in mind, SanDisk has included a handy handle with carabiner. You can clip it to your belt, your backpack or wherever you prefer. How many times have you lost a pendrive or hard drive? Well, with this little accessory, those days are behind us.

Protect your files thoroughly

But it’s not all about speed and endurance. In this digital age, security is a crucial factor. The SanDisk Extreme 2TB includes password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, ensuring your files are protected from prying eyes. Do you use Windows or macOS? It doesn’t matter, it is compatible with both.

And if organization isn’t your thing (raise your hand for the messiest person in the group!), the SSD comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone app. With it, managing your files will be a piece of cake, and it will also help you free up space automatically.

If you’re looking for a fast, portable and secure storage solution, and want to take advantage of a discount that’s bordering on incredible, the SanDisk Extreme Portable 2 TB NVMe SSD should already be in your shopping cart. Because, let’s be honest: offers like this are not seen every day. Do not wait more!

